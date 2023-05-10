Coahuila.- After being missing, two women were found murderedin a property of the municipality of Ramos Arizpe, Coahuilathe night of Monday May 8.

The deceased women were identified as Sandra Flores35 years old, and Lucero Reyes27 years old, originally from veracruz and they worked in a bakery or pastry shop.

they met missing since last Friday, May 5, the newspaper El Sol de la Laguna reports.

Their bodies, which showed traces of violencewere found in a house in the Escorial colony.

elements of the Criminal Investigation Agency and from the group of Femicides of the Attorney General of the State of Coahuila They are already investigating the case, to capture the person(s) responsible.

They were at the house of one of them

The murdered women were found inside the house of one of them, reports the newspaper Milenio.

According to authorities from the Prosecutor's Office, the disappearance report was filed by the ex-partner of one of the victims. The man said that for days he had stopped having contact with her.

It is detailed that one of the women died from a blunt blow, and the other from a stab wound.