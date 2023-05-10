Mexico.- Several months after Eduin Caz put his career in the music industry on hold to take care of his health and undergo surgery to resolve discomforts that have afflicted him for years, the singer caused a stir on social networks for a couple of Photographs.

He vocalist of Grupo Firme It became a trend after sharing a series of images where it reveals the scars that were left as a result of its surgical interventions.

However, the 28-year-old artist managed to capture the attention of his followers especially for an image where it is suspected that he did not undergo surgery just for health reasons, but rather a couple of ‘arrangements were made‘.

And it is that some users assure that some scars that the interpreter of ‘get over me‘ has in the abdomen, may be the product of a bariatric surgery and not from a hernia as he had revealed.

Despite the fact that the man born in Culiacán, Sinaloa, denied on numerous occasions having undergone this type of operation, speculation that he has attended aesthetic specialists has begun to flood social networks, especially because of how his face looked in the last appearance. What did.

Eduin Caz attended as one of the invited judges of the program ‘I have talent, a lot of talent’, where Internet users did not stop pointing out that the singer had a strange swelling on the facefor which many assured that it was about excess botox.

The situation caused countless reactions, and there were many who compared him to Ninel Conde for having “abused Botox.”

“What happened to Eduin Caz?”, “Eduin looks like Ninel Con’de”, “He stretched his face”, “Is that really Eduin Caz?”, “Now he’s Ninel Caz”, ” Is this video current? What happened to Eduin?”, “How stretched out is Eduin”, are among the most prominent comments.

However, there were people who justified the swelling on her face by bad makeup and even by the serious problems she has with alcohol.