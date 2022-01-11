FC Bayern Munich had to compete in the Bundesliga last week despite numerous corona cases. The league is now responding to criticism and examining when games can be canceled in the future.

D.he German Football League (DFL) has reacted to criticism and has the current regulations for possible game cancellations checked from the 2022/23 season. The DFL Presidium had commissioned the “Football Commission”, announced the league on Tuesday, “to continue the review of the regulation that was last amended on May 14, 2020, particularly with a view to defining and dealing with long-term injuries” and making suggestions to work out.

A change to the regulation during the current season will be “refrained from in view of the integrity of the competition at the present time,” the statement said. Bayern Munich’s CEO Oliver Kahn recently called for a revision of the game rules. Coach Julian Nagelsmann also suggested discussing the topic again.

The occasion was the start of the second half of the season against Borussia Mönchengladbach (1: 2) last Friday. The game had taken place in Munich despite many corona cases. The basis is the DFL game rules, according to which 16 ready-to-play players are sufficient for the kick-off. Banned players or players with “typical sports” injuries are considered to be “available” according to the statutes. At Bayern, for example, this applied to the injured national player Leon Goretzka.