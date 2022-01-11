The 12h of Bathurst risks skipping for the second year in a row, given the increase in cases of the Omicron variant of Covid that is raging on the east coast of Australia.

The first round of the 2022 season of the Intercontinental GT Challenge would be set for the weekend of 25-27 February, a date already different from past traditions, but found as the best solution to avoid coinciding with other major events, such as the start of the FIA ​​WEC in Sebring in mid-March.

In order to avoid the cancellation, which would be the second in a row after it was impossible to set up the race in 2021, the promoter SRO Motorsports Group is trying to understand if a new placement on the calendar may actually be possible.

“We are in regular contact with the Supercars managers and there is a mutual agreement that the race will take place, even on another date,” explains SRO boss Stéphane Ratel to Motorsport.com.

“We are talking with them and with the promoter every day, if it is not possible to race on February 27, then we will move it to find a new date. SRO and Supercars are fully in agreement on this, we already had to cancel it last year and not we can lose it again. “

“Obviously we are looking for alternatives between March, April and May, knowing that it would not be a problem for the European teams anyway as they would not use the same cars they have for other programs.”

However, there does not seem to be any problems for the recovery of Kyalami 9h, currently scheduled for the first weekend of February.

“Kyalami will be done, I can guarantee it. Obviously Covid will have an impact for those who have to travel from abroad, since it is not easy with the current situation”.

We will be fewer than 20 cars, but more than the 12 that raced in 2020, which is good. “

Even from the Supercars they confirm that every possibility is open for the race on Mount Panorama.

“Supercars continues to work with the local government, Bathurst Regional Council and SRO to schedule the Liqui Moly Bathurst 12 Hour of 2022. There are no confirmed changes at this time,” explains a statement released by the organization.