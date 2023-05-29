De Laurentiis, the film producer who acquired the southern club in 2004 and pulled it out of bankruptcy, wondered about the possibility of his coach leaving on Sunday evening: “Spalletti is a free man. A year off.. What do you do? Do you oppose that?

“He did his best, I thank him, and now it’s good that he continues to do what he wants to do,” added De Laurentiis, 74, who appears to support Spalletti’s departure after leading Napoli to their third title in their history.

For his part, Spalletti, who at the age of 64 has become the oldest coach to win the Italian League title, has never confirmed his desire to leave officially, indicating that the club will issue a statement on this issue at the end of the season.

Napoli won the third “Scudetto” in its history and the first after a wonderful era with the legendary Argentine Diego Maradona, in which he won the title twice, in 1987 and 1990.