Home page World

From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Split

This image released by the Italian Fire Brigade shows a helicopter searching for missing people after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Italy’s Lake Maggiore. © dpa

A sailing boat capsized on Lake Maggiore in Italy on Sunday evening. Several people are missing, one person could only be recovered dead.

Sesto Calende – A tragic accident happened on Sunday evening on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy. As the Italian news agencies Ansa and Adnkronos report, several people went overboard in a boat accident. One person died in the accident on Sunday evening (May 28), 19 people were saved.

Sailing boat capsizes on Lake Maggiore – numerous tourists are apparently missing

The fire department confirmed this on Twitter. As the dpa reports, citing media reports, five people came to a clinic, the others were treated on site. There is still no trace of several people. This is reported by the AFP news agency, citing fire department spokesman Luca Cari. Accordingly, rescue divers and helicopter crews are looking for several missing persons. It is not yet known how many people are still missing after the accident.

Tragic accident in Italy: tourist boat capsizes on Lake Maggiore – one dead, many missing

The boat capsized during a storm in the evening at the southern end of the lake near the town of Lisanza, which is on the Lombardy side of the lake. According to the President of the Region of Lombardy, Attilio Fontana, a strong storm led to the accident. The 16-meter-long sailboat had been rented by tourists, he wrote on Facebook.