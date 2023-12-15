After a terrible loss, the Los Angeles Chargers have parted ways with coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco. The club announced this on Friday. The NFL team lost 21:63 against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday evening (local time). The Chargers didn't get into the game at all until they were 49-0.
“These decisions are never easy, and I don't take them lightly – especially considering how many people are affected,” owner and CEO Dean Spanos was quoted as saying. “But we are clearly not where we want to be and we need a new vision.” The Chargers only have a mathematical chance of making the playoffs.
#violent #bankruptcy #Las #Vegas #Los #Angeles #Chargers #part #ways #coach #general #manager
Leave a Reply