The now former director of the Miss Nicaragua contest, Karen Celebertti, is experiencing hellish days due to the persecution of dictator Daniel Ortega.

Earlier this week, she announced her departure from the franchise's board of directors, after 23 years in the role.

At the end of November, Ortega's dictatorship had banned her from returning to Nicaragua with her daughter, after a trip to Mexico, where Nicaraguan Sheynnis Palacios Cornejo won Miss Universe 2023.

Days later, the director's husband and son, Martín Argüello Leiva and Bernardo Argüello Celebertti, respectively, were arrested, and the newspaper Confidencial reported that the Sandinista regime refused to disclose their whereabouts.

However, lawyer Yader Morazán reported that, through an appeal that was presented, it was possible to find out that they are in the well-known La Modelo prison.

According to Confidencial, Karen Celebertti, her husband and son were accused by the Nicaraguan police of “conspiracy against the homeland” and acts related to “terrorist financing”.

Celebertti came into Ortega's sights in 2018, when large protests took place calling for democracy in Nicaragua. She was briefly detained on March 16, 2019, along with dozens of critics and opponents of the Sandinista dictatorship, when she demanded the release of political prisoners in Managua.

In the note published on his social networks in which he announced his departure from the direction of Miss Nicaragua, Celebertti said that his work made the franchise grow “free of political roots, without discrimination based on race, religion or geographic region”.

“This year we received the Miss Universe crown, the first from Nicaragua, the first from Central America, with great pride and effort Sheynnis obtained this achievement for all Nicaraguans, without any distinction or difference, the joy of a single feeling. A crown that must be respected as an achievement for all. That night, the name that was heard in the universe was the name of Nicaragua, and that is why it is important that we highlight this as an achievement of every Nicaraguan, without any political distinction,” she wrote.