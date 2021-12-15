D.he largest Parisian taxi company does not want to use any Tesla Model 3 cars for the time being after a fatal accident. The taxi company G7 said on Tuesday that other models of the electric car manufacturer would continue to drive in the fleet. In the accident on Saturday, a passerby was killed and 20 others injured. There was a suspicion of a technical defect, which the US manufacturer denied.

During the accident in downtown Paris, the driver lost control of his car and crashed into numerous people and objects on the roadside. The Paris prosecutor opened an investigation into manslaughter and negligent assault.

Did the accelerator stick?

Because of the speed and driving behavior, there had been suspicions that, for example, the accelerator pedal might have jammed. However, after Tesla checked the data of the crashed vehicle remotely, the US company denied that there was a technical problem with the car. At AFP’s request, Tesla assured its willingness to work with the Paris authorities.