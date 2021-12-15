Witnesses for the prosecution and defense of professor Monique Medeiros and former councilor Jairo Souza dos Santos Júnior, Dr. Jairinho, accused of the death of the boy Henry Borel, were heard this Tuesday (14) at the Court of Justice (TJ) . The pre-trial and trial hearing began around 10:50 am and continued into the evening.

The first witness heard was hairdresser Tereza Cristina dos Santos, who saw Monique on the day she spoke via video call to her nanny, who showed images of Henry limping after alleged mistreatment. She confirmed the call and said that Monique did not stop brushing and remained in the salon despite the news.

State deputy Colonel Jairo, Jairinho’s father, was also heard. He said he believed in the innocence of his son and Monique and contested the injuries identified in the reports of the Legal Medical Institute (IML), claiming that they could be due to trauma to the liver that happened in the boy’s past.

Judge Elizabeth Machado Louro, from the 2nd Criminal Court of the Capital, had to intervene several times, asking the parties’ lawyers to order, so that they did not debate among themselves within the court.

Also heard were former councilor Thiago Ribeiro, friend and colleague of Jairinho; Herondina Fernandes, aunt of the defendant; Cristiane Isidoro, former advisor to the former parliamentarian, whose mandate was revoked by the City Council. The hearing will continue this Wednesday (15), when two more witnesses will be heard. The judge will hear from Jairinho and Monique next year, when she will decide whether they will face the popular jury.

Imprisoned since April, the defendants were denounced by the Public Ministry for the practice of aggravated homicide (for a shameful reason, with an appeal that made the victim’s defense difficult and inflicted intense suffering, in addition to having been committed against children under 14), torture, coercion of witness, procedural fraud and misrepresentation.

Henry Borel Medeiros, son of Monique and stepson of Jairinho, died on March 8th. According to information from the complaint, the 4-year-old boy was allegedly a victim of torture carried out in the couple’s apartment, in Barra da Tijuca. The boy was taken to the Barra D’Or Hospital, but he has already arrived at the dead place. At the time, Monique said she believed the boy had fallen out of bed. Jairinho claimed that he was sleeping, under the effect of sedatives.

