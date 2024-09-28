The Maniac wins at Aragon

From the Red Bull Ring in 2016 to the Motorland in Alcaniz today: after 4 years suspension Andrea Iannone today won the first Superbike race of his career after testing positive for drostanolone, triumphing at Aragon, a track on which the Go Eleven team has a particular feeling given that it also led Michael Ruben Rinaldi to success in 2020. Below are Iannone’s words and team manager Denis Sacchetti.

Andrea Iannone: “I am very happy with this victory, which has a very important meaning for me, it is a personal satisfaction, a revenge after the difficult moments passed. I owe so much to all the people who were close to me and who welcomed me. I thank Gigi Dall’Igna, Claudio Domenicali, Paolo Ciabatti, Marco Zambenedetti, Mauro Grassilli, the whole Go Eleven team and the WorldSBK family. To have won in both MotoGP and WorldSBK is incredible. It’s a special moment. This year I achieved 4 podiums, with this 5, and 1 victory. As a first year returner it was difficult to ask for more than that. Now we look to tomorrow’s races with confidence and optimism.”

Denis Sacchetti: “I still can’t describe today, I don’t have the words, it was an incredible race, which Andrea managed and conquered with great intelligence. seeing him ride here in Aragon is incredible, and today a perfect job was done in the garage too, the bike was fast and Iannone rode it impeccably. Nice to see him fighting with Danilo and Toprak, I can’t wait for the races to start tomorrow. On the last lap my eyes were tearybecause after everything Andrea has been through in the last 4 years, today he got a satisfaction that is worth more than anything in the world, and I was excited both for him and for me. I want to thank all the people who support us, our staff, the sponsors and Ducati for this Saturday.”