by SIMONE PELUSO

Small misadventure for Red Bull in this first week of pause awaiting the American trip. The Austrian team, as is well known, organizes a series of events every year with old Formula 1 single-seaters around the world, allowing many enthusiasts to admire some performances of its drivers on the streets of the largest and most important cities in the world.

There was a show scheduled for this weekend at Taiwanthe Asian city state, together with the RB pilot Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese performed at the wheel of an RB8 – a car that became world constructors’ and drivers’ champion with Sebastian Vettel in 2012 – but during a series of burnouts the V8 engine suddenly gave out in front of thousands of fans.

Not only that: the rear of the now historic single-seater it visibly caught fire in the rear: Tsunoda promptly jumped out of the cockpit before the intervention of the safety officers and Red Bull mechanics.

Below is the video of what happened.