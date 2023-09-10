US authorities announced the identification of two victims of the September 11 attacks, 22 years after they occurred, based on advanced DNA analysis technology.

The authorities indicated that the two victims, a man and a woman, fell as a result of the collapse of the World Trade Center towers in New York, but declined to reveal their identities at the request of their families.

Thus, the number of those whose identities have been determined rises to 1,649, out of 2,753 people who were killed in the collapse of the New York City Towers.

The city’s mayor, Eric Adams, expressed in a statement his hope that the identification would provide “some comfort to the families of the two victims,” ​​considering that continuing efforts to identify the dead reflect “the city’s firm commitment to reuniting all the victims of the World Trade Center with their loved ones.”

This is the first time since 2021 that new identities have been identified for the victims, a process that requires time and proceeds very slowly.

Due to the collapse of the northern and southern towers of the trade center, the accompanying devastation in the surroundings and the melting of huge amounts of steel and building materials, hundreds remained missing without any remains of them being found.

The statement issued by the Mayor of New York and the Chief Medical Examiner explained that the identities of the two new victims were identified through the use of “new generation sequencing technology, which is faster and more sensitive than traditional DNA techniques.”

The remains of the man and woman were found four years ago.

News of the identification of the two came before the United States commemorated the anniversary of the 2001 attacks that killed 2,977 people.