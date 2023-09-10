Dad tries to find out why his 10-month-old was always sick, then the terrible discovery about his next-door neighbor

His 10 month old baby he was always sick and there was a strong smell in the house. However, the father could not understand where he came from. Having failed to resolve the situation even after the intervention of the Fire Brigade, Umar Abdullah (this is the name of the parent) decided to install surveillance cameras. Even now he can’t believe what he discovered.

The family home smelled like chemical substances, despite his wife cleaning it every day. Not even the firefighters were able to understand its origin. But he felt something strange was happening and he could no longer watch his 10-month-old baby feel bad all the time. So dad decided to install cameras outside his home.

Looking back at the footage, it has discovered something unexpected. Her neighbor, Xuming Li, every day he left a strange liquid under the door of the house. He was a 36-year-old chemistry student.

The police, after seeing the surveillance videos, immediately responded started investigations. They discovered it was methadone and hydrocone, opioids used for pain. It was precisely those substances that caused the minor’s symptoms. The entire family suffered from skin irritation, vomiting, diarrhea and eye irritation for months. One of the officers also reported an irritation while investigating. Thanks to the evidence provided by the father, the neighbor was arrested. The charges are stalking, dispersion of chemical substances, possession of narcotic substances, injury, assault and even damage to an official of the authorities.

It is not yet clear what led the 36-year-old student to turn on his family like that. It will only be further investigations and the guarantee interrogation to shed light on the motive of the neighbor. You will have to appear before the judge.