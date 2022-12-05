The Turkish Statistical Institute said consumer prices rose 2.88 percent month-on-month, compared with expectations in a Reuters poll for a 3 percent increase.

On a yearly basis, consumer price inflation is expected to be 84.65 percent. It reached a 24-year high of 85.51 percent in October.

The domestic producer price index rose 0.74 percent month-on-month in November, an annual increase of 136.02 percent.

Last month, Turkey’s central bank ended an unconventional easing cycle it carried out despite rising prices, cutting the interest rate to 9 percent from 19 percent in response to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s call for stimulus.

The Turkish economy had recorded a growth of 3.9 percent on an annual basis, during the third quarter of this year 2022, as internal and external demand was affected by the rise in inflation and the global slowdown, according to official data issued by the Turkish Statistics Authority.