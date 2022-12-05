Juventus, Grassani: “Risk of relegation, perhaps heavier investigation than Calciopoli”

There Juventus risk the relegation to Serie B according to Matthias Grassani, lawyer expert in sports law. “This is the heaviest and most serious investigation that Juve has undergone in its history, perhaps even higher than that of Calciopoli. Because – Grassani explained to “Radio Anch’io lo sport”, on RadioRai – the cases of both crime and violation of stock exchange rules, corporate and sporting rules embrace a range of illicit behaviors, we are obviously hypotheses, which has precedents”.

According to the lawyer, “Juventus risks more than a fine or penalty. What is emerging, according to the law, can lead to theexclusion from the championship and relegation“.

Grassani specifies that “article 31 paragraph 2 of the Code of sports justice, which speaks of violations in economic-financial and managerial matters establishes that, if there are alterations of documents, therefore private agreements that postpone the payment of salaries, this series of hypotheses of disciplinary violations can lead to consequences greater than the penalty. The rule – the lawyer points out – provides that, in the event of obtaining registration for the championship through the alteration of documents, private agreements that postpone payments due to players in the 2021/22 season, or even fictitiously renounce, it can lead to even theexclusion from the championship, relegation to last place and loss of the title of champion of Italy. Times? Since sports justice has burning times and the need for sanctions to be afflictive, unlike criminal, civil and stock market justice, should there be a referral, the proceeding will certainly be completed within the 2022/23 season and the sanctions will then be discounted immediately”.

Grassani recalls the Calciopoli trial. “The en bloc resignation of the Juventus board of directors recalls the choice made by the Juventus management in 2006, when Moggi, Giraudo and Bettega resigned at the opening of the sporting proceedings. And it’s a positive sign: Juventus has made a clear cut with the past, but it’s not enough to reduce the seriousness of the facts or to arrive at milder sanctions. These are corporate crimes that can no longer be repeated with the resignation, so the request for house arrest for Agnelli would be useless, I don’t think the prosecutor will appeal that request. I believe that the story will continue with all suspects at large.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

