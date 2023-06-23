Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

A number of professional football stars in Europe chose to return to where their childhood began in football, after the pictures of Cameroonian players Zambo Angusia, the Napoli player, and Andre Onana, the Inter Milan goalkeeper, the European runner-up, topped the scene while they were playing in the middle of the dirt lands in The Cameroonian city of Yaoundé, which applies to Nigerian Victor Osmin, the Napoli player and top scorer in the Italian league, who also appeared in his hometown with childhood friends.

The three stars confirmed that they did not forget where they came from in these clay courts that made the legends of the game, headed by Roger Milla and a long list that started from those humble regions towards the world.

The players participated in matches with their friends, in the midst of a large audience and popular celebrations of their presence among them.

And the stars had many examples during the summer holidays of the same thing, as social media circulated years ago videos of the Algerian star, Riyad Mahrez, while he was playing with children in the Algerian city of Tlemcen during one of the summer holidays.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon also appeared on an Italian beach while he was guarding the children’s goal, while he was spending his summer vacation in a marine area in his country.

And the pictures of the Cameroonian players in Yaoundé turned out to be perhaps the most famous, given that the Italian league stars chose to play on those difficult floors that may have caused injuries, but through them they tried to convey a message that, no matter how star they are, they have not forgotten where they came from, and how these dirt stadiums are. The modest will remain an inspiration for rising talents, to follow in the footsteps of achieving the same dream.