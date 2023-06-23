Despite a broken big toe in his left foot and a sore ankle following a fall this week while racing on foot, Fabio Quartararo easily proved up to the situation at Assen, setting the sixth fastest time of the day on Friday. In this way he secured his place in Q2, which has happened in only half of the races since the beginning of the season. Quartararo doubts he can maintain the same level on Saturday, but remains confident.

“It was a painful but positive day,” summarized the rider from Nice. “It’s a circuit that I really like. The grip level wasn’t very high, especially with the medium tyre. I hope I can do something good tomorrow. We’re good on Friday, but the others make great progress on Saturday, so I hope to be able to make at least one small one”.

Quartararo has difficulty walking and was seen making ankle movements while riding the bike in free practice. Pain complicates riding the Yamaha: “This morning I rode without painkillers. This afternoon I decided to take them. The problem is the pain, but also the fact that my leg moves when I turn left, and this makes everything move. When I change direction, I put a lot more effort on my arms, which are a bit tired. I’d say you have to survive.”

Fabio Quartararo rode again with the aerodynamic elements at the rear of the Yamaha, seen during the pre-season tests and then at the Sachsenring last week, but he doesn’t seem very convinced of their effectiveness: “I didn’t feel much. I was fast. We’ll keep them , so the bike will look a little more renewed!”.

“It’s the same bike as before, so I can’t be really satisfied,” Quartararo regrets. “We’ve always been very fast at this track, so I hope we can do our best tomorrow. If we can qualify on the first two rows, that will be a good thing.”

Already in Q2 at the German GP but only 12th in the session, El Diablo he’s counting on more stable conditions to do better this weekend: “The strategy is always the same: to be at the limit. At the Sachsenring, with the puddles, we didn’t find any grip and good sensations. It looks like it will be dry and I’ll be able to attack as much as possible”.