ECOWAS decided to partially lift the sanctions it had applied against Niger, Mali and Guinea, after the overthrow of their governments between 2020 and 2023 by military coups. His decision comes in an attempt to find political stability in the region and comes a month after three of the bloc's 15 members threatened to leave. The reason: they consider that the organization is under the influence of foreign powers. We address it in this episode of Africa 7 Days.

#Africa #days #ECOWAS #lifts #sanctions #Niger #Mali #Guinea #regional #stability #restored