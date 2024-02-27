US Presidential Election | Bipartisan primaries will be held in Michigan today

The candidacy of both Joe Biden and Donald Trump is practically certain.

Primary election continues in the United States. Today it's Michigan's turn, where the primary elections are organized by both the Republican Party and the Democrats.

Voting ends on Tuesday at nine in the evening local time (US Eastern time), i.e. at four in the morning on Wednesday Finnish time.

As for the Republicans, the former president is in the race Donald Trump mixed Nikki Haley, who, despite the losses, has not given up. Trump has already won the primaries in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada, the US Virgin Islands and most recently in South Carolina, which is Haley's home state.

Trump's election as the Republican presidential candidate is therefore practically certain.

The sitting president is also almost certain Joe Biden nomination in the Democratic camp, as he is the only candidate.

The real celebration of the primaries will be celebrated on so-called Super Tuesday, March 5, when primaries will be held in 15 states.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5.