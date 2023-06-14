At the beginning of June, Senegal witnessed its most serious riots in recent years. The conviction of Ousmane Sonko, the main opponent of President Macky Sall, sparked violent demonstrations. Clashes between opposition supporters and the Police officially left 16 dead, but Amnesty International has reported 23 people dead. The organization also denounces the excessive use of force and demands an independent investigation.

