The last chapters of “Al fondo hay sitio” showed July and Cristóbal very close after a tragic accident. Will they be the new Nicolás and Grace?

July suffered a serious car accident and fans of “At the bottom there is room” they believed there could be death. However, “Charito’s” niece only suffered blows and she is already recovering quickly thanks to the support of her family. However, the Gonzales are not the only ones who are aware of the young woman: Christopher Montalban He is also very aware of the girl, for which reason he has aroused the suspicion of Justo and Rosa, as exposed by a new advance of chapter 144.

“AFHS”: Will July and Cristóbal be together?

For some time now, the series has given clear clues that July Y Cristobal they could have a romantic relationship. But how long will we have to wait for it to materialize? Guadeloupe farfan He anticipated news in a recent interview with América Espectáculos.

“You have to beg, it’s difficult, but it’s going to fall,” the young actress said with a laugh. “Everyone asks for a little bit of ‘Crisly’. (…) As we see the stories of the other characters are advancing —Jimmy and Alessia, Macarena and Joe —and we are: ‘we’re still here,’” she added.

For now, it is not known when or how this love story will begin, but it is expected that the accident and the recovery process of July will motivate both characters to become closer and closer.

Where and how to see “Al fondo hay sitio” FREE ONLINE?

“At the bottom there is room” It is broadcast on América TV starting at 8:40 p.m., but if you do not have access to the television channel, you can use the América TVGO website, where you can watch the soap opera totally FREE and LIVE.