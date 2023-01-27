RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Average prices for ethanol and diesel fell for the third consecutive week at gas stations, while gasoline prices remained practically stable, according to data from a survey by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). released this Friday.

Common gasoline was traded at an average of 4.97 reais per liter in the week, almost stable compared to 4.98 reais in the previous week, according to ANP data. Already ethanol, its competitor at the pumps, was sold at 3.78 reais per liter, down 1.8% compared to 3.85 reais in the previous week.

Diesel S10 (with lower sulfur content), in turn, recorded an average of 6.38 reais per liter last week, down 0.7% against 6.43 reais a week earlier.

This week, Petrobras raised gasoline sales prices to distributors by 7.5% as of Wednesday, the first increase in fuel prices in about six months, after oil prices and the exchange rate had risen to lag of domestic prices compared to international ones.

The transfer of Petrobras adjustments in the refineries to final consumers at the service stations is not immediate and depends on a series of issues such as distribution and resale margins, addition of biofuels and taxes.

DIESEL IN JANUARY

The Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL) pointed to declines in diesel prices at Brazilian service stations for the period from January 1st to 27th, according to a survey released this Friday by Edenred Brasil’s fleet management and mobility solutions brand.

According to the analysis, the reduction was 0.96% for common type diesel, which closed at 6.77 reais per liter, and 1.14% for the S-10, sold at 6.87 reais, compared to Month of December.

“The downward movement in the value of diesel, which began in December, continued in the first month of the year. However, when compared with the prices registered in January 2022, the average value is 17% higher for common diesel and 18% for S-10”, said in a note the general director of Mobility at Edenred Brasil, Douglas pinna.

The IPTL is a fuel price index calculated based on fueling carried out at the 21,000 accredited Ticket Log service stations.

(By Marta Nogueira and Nayara Figueiredo)