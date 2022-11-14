It seems we already have a mystery solved. In the most recent chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Don Gilberto goes up to the roof of the Gonzáles’ house and sees the pot that, for several episodes, Koky has been ‘taking care of’. When he wants to throw dirt on it, he discovers that there is a strange object inside. After touching it, he realizes that it is a weapon.

“Koky, damned!” Don ‘Gil’ says out loud, a phrase that Charito hears and complains to him. “I love him like a father, but I don’t allow him to talk about my husband that way,” Joel’s mother replies. “I can’t cover it up anymore. In that plant she hides his work tool. Your husband is a vile assailant,” the man warns her. Desperate, she goes looking for her husband to explain what is happening. “Get away from us and our lives!” Charo says. After the three argue, and fall to the ground after a strange noise, Koky says that the gun is useless and is a relic. What she didn’t count on was that this one had bullets. VIDEO: America TV