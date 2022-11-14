Home page World

Of: Anna Maureen Bremer

With falling temperatures, more people fear being infected with the corona virus. But what should you do if the rapid test is positive?

Even if we have been trying to come to terms with the corona virus for more than two years, to protect ourselves and to current rules to keep. Often we lose the overview. Is there a mask requirement right now? and if so, where? Will masks have to be worn indoors again in autumn? And what do I actually have to do at the moment if my rapid test is positive? Spoiler: The PCR test is then not mandatory, how echo24.de reported.

Rapid test positive: what do I have to do now? PCR test no longer mandatory

Current regulation: What do I have to do if the rapid corona test is positive? (Iconic image) © Sebastian Gollnow/dpa

There was a time during the pandemic when it seemed obvious: if you have a positive rapid test, you go for the PCR test to be absolutely sure whether you have contracted the corona virus. However, this is no longer the case, because according to the Federal Ministry of Health, a positive rapid test is not notifiable.

But what if I insure myself would like – do I get a PCR test? “If you want to do a PCR test, a positive self-test or rapid test result is now sufficient. The typical corona symptoms when the doctor arranges a PCR test,” says a current report Stuttgart News.

A positive rapid test result does not oblige you to quarantine

And what about quarantine? Anyone who has a positive result after a rapid corona test in Baden-Württemberg is not automatically in quarantine or obliged to do so. The quarantine obligation only applies if a rapid antigen test carried out by trained personnel or a PCR test is also positive.

But: If you have to assume that you have been infected with Corona based on a quick test result, you will be asked by the authorities – and probably also by your fellow human beings – to behave responsibly. At best, this means voluntary isolation until the symptoms have passed.

Will PCR tests then only be used to please insecure people? No, of course it’s not that simple. There are certainly situations in which the PCR result is needed; always “when an infection or non-infection with the corona virus has to be officially proven. For example, when traveling or when issuing recovery and vaccination certificates.”

