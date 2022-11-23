“Al fondo hay sitio” premiered a new chapter and surprised its fans by giving away one of the greatest curiosities of the entire series: the secret recipe for Charito’s chaufa. Young Cristobal and July arranged a plan for her to let him take a picture of the entire list, step by step, and then he gave it to her dad.

In such a way, Diego Montalban He got everything he needed to finally prepare the delicious González-style Peruvian dish. However, he epically failed in his attempt and ended up throwing everything to the ground in a fit of rage. What did she miss? Find out in the video. Of course, now the Fans can now take the opportunity to prepare it on their own as the scene revealed the full list of ingredients needed. Will you dare to do it?