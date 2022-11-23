Economists: US LNG imports allowed EU countries to reduce Russian gas consumption

Economists told RIA News that the import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States allowed European countries to reduce the consumption of Russian pipeline gas.

Ronald Smith, senior analyst at BCS World of Investments, explained that the United States is the largest supplier of gas to European partners after Russia. According to him, the EU countries in January-August this year reduced the volume of imported Russian gas by 39 billion cubic meters. Against this backdrop, U.S. LNG shipments were 80 percent higher than in all of 2021.

Alfa Capital Portfolio Manager Dmitry Skryabin, in turn, believes that in addition to the United States, the largest increase in gas supplies to Europe next year will be provided by Qatar, as well as Norway.

Earlier, the US Treasury allowed operations related to the supply of Russian oil to Bulgaria, Croatia and several landlocked EU countries. The agency withdrew the relevant transactions from the restrictive measures.