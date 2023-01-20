Friday, January 20, 2023
NHL | Florida’s Finns fed Montreal’s undoing

January 20, 2023
Teuvo Teräväinen hit in Carolina’s win over Minnesota.

Ice hockey In the NHL, the Florida Panthers defeated the Montreal Canadiens away from home with a score of 6-2. In the scoring rush, Florida’s Finns couldn’t score themselves, but collected several assists.

About the Finns of Florida Alexander Barkov grabbed two assists and scored goals Anton Lundell. Montreal also got an entry point to its account Jesse Ylönen.

In the second round of matches, the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Minnesota Wild 5–2, and Carolina’s third goal was scored Teuvo Teräväinen.

Carolina’s Jesperi Kotkaniemi (left) and Minnesota’s Marcus Foligno battled for the puck. Picture: James Guillory/Reuters

