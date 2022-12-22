Peru cries! “At the bottom there is room”, season 9, is about to reach its GRAND FINAL and the networks have exploded, since the fans demand more chapters. For now, the América Televisión series, which will make a parody of “La casa de papel”, continues to spin the revenge of the family gonzales against Diego Montalbanwho has been the author of several of his misfortunes.

“Al fondo hay sitio” will make a parody of “La casa de papel” and will present “La casa de Noel” in the penultimate episode of season 9. Photo: composition LR/América TV/Netflix

When does “Al fondo hay sitio” end?

Season 9 of “Al fondo hay sitio” will premiere its last chapter next Friday, December 23 . Fans are anxious to know what the situation of Koky Reyes will be, who has devised a plan together with Joel to disarm the tangle of lies that Diego Montalbán has created against him.

In addition, many want to know if July and Cristóbal will finally have their first approach beyond the amical, something that has been rumored in networks for a few days.

This same case applies to Jimmy and Alessia, since the latter seems to be in love with her neighbor, but has preferred to stay in line all this time.

Koky trusts Joel to get her out of jail. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Will there be season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio”?

After everything mentioned above, it is most likely that new chapters will be announced for “At the bottom there is room”especially considering the great support that the current installment has received.

Besides, Gigio Arandahead writer of “AFHS”was interviewed by the program “América spectacles” and commented the following: “We are not going to do the season finale that we plan to do, because we are not going to have as much time on the air, but we are going to finish the chapter on the 23rd. There’s going to be one for a couple of weeks I think ”, he expressed.

With this in mind, we can deduce that, after the December holidays, Aranda’s team will take a break before resuming work on the script and, therefore, we can expect new episodes in 2023.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 2022 FREE ONLINE LIVE?

“Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen live online and totally free through América TVGO. You just have to access the website of the platform and that’s it.