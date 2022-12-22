18:24 Do not miss the story of Ibrahim, who arrived five years ago from Gambia by boat and works as a butcher in Olot. The first tenth that he buys in his life has been graced with the second prize.

18:30

18:19

The Extraordinary Christmas Draw is the perfect moment to review the historical data. It is an event that has happened since 1812, which has celebrated 212 editions.

Among the most striking data is that El Gordo usually leaves between eleven and twelve in the morning. This Thursday the statistic was fulfilled.

This year’s was a strange draw because for 71 minutes nothing happened. They passed the first two tables without the surprise jumping, without the drums spitting out any of the thirteen main prizes.

17:24

The Treasury will be able to win 163.8 million euros thanks to the Christmas Lottery draw that was held this Thursday if the first three prizes are distributed, according to the calculations of the Technicians of the Ministry of Finance (Gestha). From the union they point to that this figure represents an increase of 7.28 million euros compared to last year due to the fact that Lotteries have sold 8 more series. You can check if your tickets have been awarded with the LA VERDAD checker.

17:06

The Christmas Lottery has already distributed luck throughout the country and even abroad, since there are many Spaniards abroad who continue to play every year. Do not miss the map with the points in Spain where the winning tickets have been sold .

17:01

The Teatro Real stalls area welcomes a good handful of regulars every year who do not want to miss the extraction of the balls and the distribution of prizes. Dressed in costumes they go there hoping that luck will smile on them. Here you can read the history of some of them.

The Bishop, the first to arrive at the Teatro Real. / DOMENICO CHIAPPE

4:25 p.m.

La Rioja has been the only community that has been left without any great prize in the Christmas Lottery draw this Thursday. Also the autonomous cities of Ceuta and Melilla, and seven provinces: Álava, Palencia, Segovia, Toledo, Guadalajara, Cuenca and Córdoba. The rest, the vast majority, have been lucky. If you have gotten a tenth anywhere else, in this simple search engine you can check if you have succeeded.

16:21

There are people who celebrate intimately, and others who can share the joy in public. Few are like those of this Madrid company near Calle Alcalá. When they were having a Christmas meal, the children of San Ildefonso sang 45250, third prize and the number that the company buys. Party in style.

16:11

In La Coruña, two brothers have distributed 180 million. Cristina and José Luis García, from administration number 27, known as ‘The Goddess of Fortune. According to what they have told Europa Press, in 40 years they had not had the luck of the face, but this year they have sold 450 tenths of the Gordo, in 05490.

“Here we always play zero. In fact, the house number also began and ended with zero. But we did not choose the one that played because there were not enough tenths so that all the people in the neighborhood could have it, “said Cristina.

In the photo, several winners with the tenth. EFE / Kiko Delgado

15:47

15:39

They have even launched rockets in Fortuna to celebrate the fifth prize that they have sold in administration number 2, that of San Roque, located on Salvador Allende avenue. 80 tenths have been sold there: «Practically everything, and also over the counter, to many residents of the town; Very little has been returned, ”Pedro Ruiz, in charge of Fortuna’s office, explained to LA VERDAD.

Photo: Ros Caval / AGM

15:31

One more year, the fifth prizes animated the draw on December 22. They have been, as usual, widely distributed, from north to south. Ángeles, in charge of taking the numbers in the Penya Apart de Villajollosa, said that “we are super happy and super happy, for distributing it and because it has touched us.”

15:17

Eight fifths, two fourths, a third, a second and the Gordo.

Photo: EFE/ Rodrigo Jiménez

15:00

Buenas tardes! After the 2022 Christmas Lottery draw is held, we keep up-to-the-minute monitoring so that you can check if your ticket has been awarded.

Photo: EFE / Zipi

17:27

