“At the bottom there is room” It reached its final chapter amidst surprises and an unexpected return: that of Úrsula Boza as ‘The Shark Look’. Since the character was supposed to be dead and has now returned, fans believe that other beloved faces could return to the América Televisión series, including Mrs. Nellyplayed by actress irma maury (who only has one condition to consider retaking the plot).

Although Don “Gil” would be happy to see his “Palomita” again, the actor who plays him, Gustavo Bueno, ruled out this possibility in an interview with Infobae. However, he was encouraged to comment with whom he would like to work again: Christian ThorsenThe popular ‘Bananazo‘. Although there is a serious problem in this discussion.

The tense dismissal of Christian Thorsen from “In the background there is room”

“In the case of Christian, it would be a bit complicated to the extent that there was a lawsuit with the channel,” Bueno said. What happened? Everything indicates that there were frictions between Thorsen and the creator of “At the bottom there is room”, Efrain Aguilar.

In fact, Christian himself considered the way in which he was told of his dismissal “gross.”

“I had also been thinking of leaving , but the way in which Efraín Aguilar communicated it to me was very crude. Very little grateful, he called me on the phone to tell me that ‘this is as far as it goes ‘. Just like that, after so many years, ”he revealed in dialogue with“ Hildebrant en sus trece ”(via Infobae).

“If he had looked me in the eye, shook hands and thanked me, I wouldn’t have a problem with him. But not even those I considered my friends came to talk to me about it. ”, he added.

Christian Thorsen played Raúl del Prado, alias ‘Platanazo’ in several seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio” and earned his nickname thanks to his height. Photo: Composition/America TV/GLR

At the back there is room, but there is no place for formalities

According to the aforementioned media, in 2016, Karina Calmet (Isabella Picasso in fiction) revealed the irregularities in the show, since many of the actors did not have stable labor rights.

“Every year we renew the contract with each of the actors. No one put a gun on him to get him to accept the contract. On the contrary, the interpreters are those who set their conditions and the company sees whether or not it accepts that,” Efraín Aguilar replied to the public complaints.

However, this was denied by Christian Thorsen in conversation with Radio Capital: “Now they are arguing that nobody put a gun to your head to make you sign a contract. I can’t work there if I don’t sign that contract. And if I don’t sign it as it’s already written, I don’t work. that’s how it happens to everyone ”.

“We do not have insurance, we are not on the payroll, we do not receive a CTS, we do not have a retirement, nothing. The laboral rights are inalienable. Unfortunately, we do not have a union. There is, but it’s fictional. No one supports us in that sense. The only one on the payroll is Gustavo Bueno, he knew how to do it, ”he commented on that occasion.