Traumatologist Koromyslov recommended walking straight with slightly bent knees in ice

To avoid injury when falling on ice, one should walk straight, with slightly bent knees and free hands, said traumatologist-orthopedist Yuri Koromyslov, writes Prime.

According to him, falling into ice is a fairly common cause of injury. To minimize the risks, it is necessary to walk straight with your hands free, with your knees slightly bent. Shoes with non-slip soles will also help you avoid dangerous situations. In addition, you can take ski poles with you to help you keep your balance.

It is necessary to press the chin to the chest, to group, the expert named ways to soften the fall. You cannot put your hands forward. Koromyslov recommended landing on his side and straining his muscles. After a fall, if there is no acute pain, you can try to stand up on your own. If there is pain, it is better to call for help. At home, you can cool the bruised area and leave it alone. Pain medication should be taken if necessary. In case of severe pain or swelling, you should go to the emergency room.

