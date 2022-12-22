Rogozin was wounded in the back during the shelling of a hotel in Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Former CEO of the state corporation Roscosmos, head of the group of military advisers and the scientific and technical center “Tsar’s Wolves” Dmitry Rogozin was wounded during the shelling of the hotel “Shesh-Besh” in Donetsk by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). Writes about it TASS with reference to his assistant.

According to the interlocutor of the agency, the hotel is located on the outskirts of the city, where a group of military advisers headed by Rogozin lived in recent days, was fired upon. He stressed that the strike was clearly targeted.

Dmitry Olegovich was wounded in the back. He is hospitalized. There is no threat to life. Persons accompanying him also received injuries of varying severity. Assistant to Dmitry Rogozin

As stated in his Telegramchannel Rogozin that he was injured when he was holding a working meeting in a narrow circle in a hotel.

“We have been living in this hotel all the last months, and for 8 years the enemy has never shelled this place. Someone leaked information, and at about 19:45 there were several high-precision hits, including in the place where we were directly located, ”wrote the ex-head of Roskosmos.

According to preliminary data, a 155-millimeter CAESAR self-propelled artillery mount was used for the strike. According to military correspondent Semyon Pegov, the targeted strike on the guest house was delivered by point rocket artillery or using a long-range Excalibur projectile.

Related materials:

“Wounded in the back. I will live”

The former head of Roskosmos spoke about his condition after being wounded in an interview with RT. Rogozin also confirmed that a hotel where a group of military advisers was staying came under fire.

Wounded in the back. I will live. The fragment passed a centimeter from the spine Dmitry Rogozin ex-CEO of Roskosmos

Rogozin clarified that a metal fragment measuring three by four millimeters had entered above his right shoulder blade, he would have to undergo an operation. According to information Telegram-Baza channel, Rogozin also received a shrapnel wound to the soft tissues of the head, a penetrating shrapnel wound to the buttocks, and a penetrating shrapnel wound to the left thigh.

In addition, as the ex-head of Roskosmos told military commander Alexander Kots, his soldiers were wounded during the shelling of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: one of them was in a coma, the other died.

Related materials:

Rogozin was celebrating his birthday at the time of the shelling

The Ukrainian military opened fire on the “Shesh-Besh” in Donetsk at the moment when Rogozin was celebrating his birthday there.

In addition to Rogozin, the chairman of the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DNR), Vitaly Khotsenko, was also wounded. His security guard died, said State Duma deputy Alexei Zhuravlev, who was also in the institution.

According to Zhuravlev, the hotel was fired upon “on someone’s tip”, which was the meanest act. He clarified that there were three exact hits on the hotel building at about eight o’clock. At that moment, several guests were there with him, Rogozin’s guards and his associates. “Three arrivals, clearly, exactly to the hotel,” he said.

See also 12-year-old Russian woman complained about the beating and asked to be taken away from her family I don’t know who did. We invited no one, no one at all. Someone brought it on purpose Alexey Zhuravlev State Duma deputy

He suggested that Khotsenko was the target of the strike, since the shelling took place 10 minutes after his arrival.