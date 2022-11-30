New scene from “In the background there is room” showed what was coming: Kimberly fighting with Alessia. Dalila’s daughter circumvented the security of the Maldini house and caught the blonde-haired off guard to make it clear that she shouldn’t mess with Jimmy. But what unleashed the wrath of the “Huachafita”? An audio tricked by July in which the pituca neighbor said that the youngest of the Gonzales was “rich”.

The truth of the matter is that July had edited Alessia’s audio. This, so that her cousin would have a bit of happiness when she believed that Diego’s daughter considered him handsome. However, this detail caused the boy’s ‘crush’ and the current girlfriend to go to blows due to the misunderstanding. VIDEO: America TV