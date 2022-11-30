A prominent member of the British royal entourage resigned on Wednesday after making “unacceptable comments” about the origins of a black activist during a reception at Buckingham Palace, plunging the royal house into a new case of racism.

Although the institution has been singled out several times in recent years for issues of diversity or racism, This is the first episode that has shaken the monarchy since Carlos III came to the throne in September74 years old, after the death of his mother Elizabeth II.

And it coincided with the start of William’s first trip, 40, as crown prince to the United States, where his younger brother Harry and his wife, the mixed-race exactriz Meghan Markle, have lived since 2020, who left the United Kingdom and the family british royal claiming among other things to suffer racist comments.

“I was very disappointed by what happened to the guest at Buckingham Palace last night,” a spokesman for William and his wife Kate told reporters in Boston, where the prince will present his “Earthshot” awards for innovative green projects on Friday.

“Obviously I wasn’t there, but I think it’s very important for me to point out that racism has no place in our society,” he added.

Mixed feelings about yesterday’s visit to Buckingham Palace. 10 mins after arriving, a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge. The conversation below took place. The rest of the event is a blur.

William angrily responded in 2021 that his is “not a racist family at all” when Harry and Meghan confided to US TV star interviewer Oprah Winfrey that one of its members expressed concern about the skin color their children would have.

This Wednesday, Ngozi Fulani, director of the organization Sistah Space for the defense of victims of gender violence, explained that a person from the royal entourage had insistently asked him about his origins during a reception held the day before by Queen Consort Camilla at Buckingham Palace.

Fulani expressed her “mixed feelings” about the visit on Twitter, recounting that ten minutes after arriving a lady “pulled her hair back” to see the identification pinned to her chest, asking her where she was from.

After replying that she was born and raised in the UK, the woman insisted: “No, but where does it come from in Africa?”, “No, but where are you really from, where do your people come from?”, “when did they first come?”.

Elizabeth II’s trusted lady

Fulani assures that she did not know what to do, “she could not tell the queen consort”, and she and her two companions were “stunned and speechless”.

The activist referred to the woman only as “Lady SH”but British media identified her as Susan Hussey, 83 years old.

William’s godmother, Hussey was for decades a lady-in-waiting to Elizabeth II and one of her most trusted assistants, who accompanied her in the car that took her to her husband’s funeral, one of the saddest days of her life, in April of 2021.

Camila suppressed the figure of the bridesmaids, but Hussey was kept as a member of the entourage.

Widow of a former president of the BBChis character even appears in an episode of the last season of “The Crown”regarding the explosive interview that Princess Diana, mother of William and Enrique, gave to British television in 1995 revealing the infidelities in her marriage to Carlos.

The person in question wishes to express his deepest apologies and has stepped down from his honorary role with immediate effect.

The royal palace took Tuesday’s incident “extremely seriously.” “Unacceptable and truly regrettable comments have been made,” he acknowledged in a statement, adding that “the person in question wishes to express his deepest apologies and has left his honorary role with immediate effect.”

In an interview with Britain’s Channel 4, the head of Britain’s anti-terrorism division, Neil Basu, said on Tuesday that Meghan Markle suffered “disgusting” death threats from far-rightists in the UK while she was an active member of the British royal family.

Harry has publicly criticized coverage of Meghan, 41, in the British tabloid press, condemning the “blatant racism of social media trolls and article comments on the web.”

