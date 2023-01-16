“At the bottom there is room” launched its tenth season to tell us new stories about the protagonists in Las Nuevas Lomas. The return of Claudia Llanos promises to bring terror to the Maldini-Montalbán family and end Francesca once and for all. Now that she has already infiltrated her house thanks to the alliance with Diego, the fans are waiting for what will happen.

On the occasion of the launch of its chapter 6, we share everything about its arrival on the small screen.

“In the background there is room 10”: when does chapter 6 open?

The sixth episode of “Al fondo hay sitio 10” will be released this Monday, January 16, so take note so you don’t miss it.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10×06?

The tenth season of “Al fondo hay sitio” can be seen through the América Televisión channel. The AmériCa TVGO platform is also available, which you can access for free.

“In the background there is room” 10×06: schedules to see “AFHS”

Peru, Mexico and Colombia: 8.40 pm

Venezuela: 9.40 p.m.

Chile and Argentina: 10.40 pm

Spain: 3.40 am the following day.

Joel will help Macarena at the auction. Photo: America TV

On which channels can I watch América TV?

DirecTV/Channel 194 (SD/HD) Channel 1194 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 104 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 1004 (HD)

Movistar TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 704 (HD)

Claro TV/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 504 (HD)

Cablemas/Channel 4 (SD) Channel 110 (HD)

Cable Peru/Channel 4

Vision Peru / Channel 4

Best Cable/Channel 4

Star Globalcom/Channel 13.

Where to watch America TVGO?

América TVGO EN VIVO has an official website that you can access through the mobile application.