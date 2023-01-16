series of dragonball has always had as its protagonist Goku, who has a sense of justice that has led him to countless battles with enemies who want to destroy the inhabitants of the earth. And although we can consider the protagonist as a hero, he still has his defects, including being a bad father and now a bad friend.

First of all, we must establish that Goku left to their fate GohanWe already know that it was to defeat raditz and prevent the conquest of the planet, which is why Piccolo he must have taken care of him and grown fond of him in the process. To this is added that the boy had to force himself to fight even though it is a hobby that he does not enjoy unlike his father.

Now, we return to the first season of Dragon Ballthe same in which the Saiyan meets Krillin when they were children, and seeing his friend’s shaved head led him to question if he was bald, clarifying that he shaves for reasons of his fighting dojo. Years later, in the saga of Majin Boo, Krillin already has hair and that’s where Goku He tells him that he thought he was naturally bald.

It is there where we notice that he did not care much about that detail about his friend being recorded in his head, so he can be considered someone forgetful or simply not interested in others. However, we can justify by commenting that not even Toriyama himself has come to remember what he writes, so he probably did not remember that this detail had already been explained.

Editor’s note: Surely not even Toriyama himself had an account of the detail, given that the first saga of old Dragon Ball and the last of Z are many years away in terms of publication. So now he is not only a bad father for Gohan, but also a bad friend for Krillin.