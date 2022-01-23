Afghanistan The Taliban delegation flew to Norway on a luxury jet of a Finnish Jetflite

According to Norwegian media, the Norwegian state paid the rental price for the Dassault Falcon 7X owned by the Wihuri companies.

Afghanistan A 15-member delegation from the ruling Taliban flew to Oslo on Saturday on a Finnish plane. Norwegian media According to the information, the delegation was approached in Kabul by a Dassault Falcon 7X aircraft owned by the Finnish Jetflite.

Other costs for a luxury rental car and travel are paid by the Norwegian state.

Jetflite is a private airline company owned by Wihuri. Jetflite’s CEO did not answer HS’s messages or calls on Sunday. The company’s customer service declined to comment.

The Falcon 7X is a long-haul aircraft with a range of 11,000 kilometers, according to Jetflite’s website. It can carry 16 passengers.

The plane is clearly visible in a Twitter post shared by the Taliban regime and in VG magazine by sharing a video arrival of the delegation.

Screenshot of Jetflite website.

The Taliban The delegation arrived in Norway on Saturday for three-day talks with Western diplomats and representatives of Afghan civil society. According to the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, leaders, activists, politicians and journalists from Afghan NGOs will be present.

This is the first official visit by Taliban representatives to Europe since an extremist Islamist organization returned to power in Afghanistan in August.

The delegation in Norway will be led by the Foreign Minister Amir Khan Agaqi.

One the members of the delegation are based on photographs Anas Haqqani, known as an influential figure in the Haqqani terrorist network, an alliance with the Taliban. The network has been linked to dozens of bloody terrorist acts and has had close links with both Pakistan and the terrorist organization al-Qaeda.

Brother of Anas Haqqan Sirajuddin Haqqani is a former leader of the terrorist network and now serves as the interior minister of the Taliban regime.