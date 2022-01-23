Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- On the second day of activities of the Antonio Ortiz Tirado Festival (FAOT) 2022 in its 37th edition, the Sinaloa tenor Jose Manuel Chu accompanied by Mariachi Castro of Los Mochis, directed by Trinidad Castro.

The artists offered a great concert in tribute to the great voices of Sinaloa. The greatest cultural event in Sonora to be held in the magical town of poplars From January 21 to 29, it would be inaugurated on Friday night by the Mexican tenor Fernando de la Mora with the musical accompaniment of the Sonora State Symphony Orchestra, who will open the opera galas at the Álamos municipal palace.

They also announced strict preventive measures against the Covid-19 pandemic so that everyone can safely enjoy the artistic activities that have been prepared for this great cultural festival.

music program

The renowned tenor from Navolato, Sinaloa, Jose Manuel Chu will be presented in the program Callejón del tiempo, this Saturday, January 22 at 9:30 p.m., with a musical repertoire dedicated to the greats of Sinaloa, which will open with the theme El palmero y el maracumbé, potpourri Cielito Lindo, by of Mariachi Castro of Los Mochis, under the direction of Trinidad Castro. The musical show continues with the songs La barca de Guaymas, Cielo Rojo, If they leave us, Alma llanera, Amanecí in your arms, New love, Tequila with lemon, by the privileged voice of tenor José Manuel Chu.

The Mexican music repertoire includes Potpourri Jorge Negrete, Lluvia de cuerdas, La culebra, with the mariachi; followed by the tenor who will perform Por tu maldito amor, In what way I forgot you, Failed heart, The black night, Renunciation, Suffering alone, Juan Charrasqueado, Dear Sonora, One hundred years, Granada, Marielena, to close with a flourish with El sinaloense and La negra, by Mariachi Castro.

Artisans decide not to participate

Those who have decided not to attend FAOT 2022 are the indigenous artisans who have officially closed the space of the Craft Market, the Exhibitions and the Multicultural Meeting of the Original Peoples at the festival, for the good of everyone’s health in the face of the regrowth of this mutation of the virus in omicron, they announced on the Facebook page, after apologizing to Mónica Villegas, from the Sonoran Institute of Culture, in the face of this situation.

Repertoire

