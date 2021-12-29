This Tuesday in Kabul, the Taliban violently evicted a protest by women demanding an end to the extrajudicial killings perpetrated against the police and military of the former government. Since the radicals regained power last August, the UN has denounced 72 executions by this group.

This Tuesday, December 28, in Kabul, around fifty women came out to protest to demand an end to the extrajudicial killings perpetrated by the Taliban against members of the security forces of the previous government. This, after the appearance of a video in which members of this Islamist group are allegedly torturing former colonel Rahmatullah Qaderi.

According to protesters, who also called for better food supplies and job opportunities, the radicals fired into the air to disperse the marches. Several participants and journalists were injured, while others were detained.

Mursal Ayar, one of those present, told EFE news agency that “I was beaten by a member of the Taliban security forces” and added that they were treated “as if they were enemies.” Ayar also claimed that the Taliban took the phones and cameras from several of those who attended the protest.

Afghan women demonstrate to demand jobs, food, education and better living conditions under the Taliban regime during a protest in Kabul, Afghanistan, on December 28, 2021. © EFE / EPA / STRINGER

For her part, Marjan Amire, one of the organizers, said that “the Taliban announced a general amnesty, but they have only deceived the Afghans while they continue to murder and torture the brave members of the security forces of the previous government.”

“Unfortunately, the media cannot work and the Taliban officials do not confirm this, but the killings and torture of former members of the government security forces are ongoing,” Amire added.

The return of the Taliban to power

Last August, the Taliban regained power in Afghanistan after taking the capital Kabul. Although they tried to be more restrained and promised not to prosecute people linked to the previous government, the UN Office for Human Rights has revealed that this group has already carried out 72 executions.

In addition, the Taliban have killed some 50 members of the Islamic State group.

The Taliban also promise that girls and women would have the right to education and work. However, in many provinces of the country they are denied access to school after the sixth grade. Women were recently barred from traveling without a male companion.

With EFE and AP