Saturday, January 22, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Afghanistan Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation: Taliban delegation to visit Oslo next week

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 21, 2022
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

This would be the first visit to the West by Taliban officials.

Norway to receive Taliban delegation from Afghanistan next week, says Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation NRK.

“We need to talk to the people who are practically running the country now,” said the Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.

At issue would be the first official visit by Taliban representatives to the West. An extremist Islamic organization returned to power last August. No outside power has not recognized The current regime in Afghanistan.

A group of Norwegian diplomats has been in the Afghan capital, Kabul, preparing for a Taliban visit, NRK says.

About Afghanistan, with a population of 40 million, is on the verge of a humanitarian catastrophe as international aid has stalled with the rise of the Taliban.

“This does not mean legitimizing or recognizing the Taliban,” Foreign Minister Huitfeldt told NRK. “We cannot allow the political situation to lead to an even worse humanitarian catastrophe.”

See also  Ski Jumping On the back of the block, one extra World Cup hill race will be jumped after the Olympics

The composition of the Taliban delegation to Norway has not been made public.

.
#Afghanistan #Norwegian #Broadcasting #Corporation #Taliban #delegation #visit #Oslo #week

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Elon Musk began preparations for clinical trials of brain implants in humans

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.