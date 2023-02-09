New Lion seeks to establish strategic relationships to implement hydrogen obtained through renewable sources of energy.

Within the framework of the second Hydrogen Expocarried out in Cintermex, the H2:30 Initiative was launched, which aims to create synergies between companies, academia and the public sector to promote the generation and use of hydrogen obtained from clean sources.

Although the

hydrogen It is already used in various industries such as cement, mining, and steel, among others. The input is obtained by processes that secrete greenhouse gases (grey hydrogen), but the difference in green hydrogen is that it is obtained by means of

clean energies.

Eduardo D. Sánchez, director of Energy and Mining Development at the State Economy Secretariat, explained that with this initiative they seek to strengthen the value chains that are already in the Entity to offer them inputs and clean energy.

“In the State we have the potential to produce, we have the user or the final consumer, so at the moment that it can be detonated (the demand for

green hydrogen) If we do not have a supply base in the integrated value chain, it will be very difficult for us to compete globally,” said Sánchez.

“By means of the Initiative H2:30 We are going to group those producing companies, manufacturing, some teams within the value chain, users, the academic sector, so that through work groups they can define what is needed and what type of incentives are necessary to give the jump (to green hydrogen)”.

Sánchez emphasized that in order to best implement the public politics necessary, it is the industrial users who have to express what is needed to use

green hydrogen.

“They are going to be the ones to tell us, you know I need this input, this incentive, I need it to be transported in such a way, such a technology, I need it to be generated in such a place or stored in this type of cell,” he said.

“With this feedback, we will be able to implement more specific public policies and be able to design some type of incentive, be it tax, or transportation or storage to encourage demand.”