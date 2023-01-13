A deterrent, by definition, is a parking area so that motorists arriving in a city from other locations can leave their car and move to the center by public transport. But, “what happens with the residents of the neighborhoods who do not have a garage where they can leave their car and are going to be left without the space they currently use on the street?” This question was raised by the president of the Carmelite Neighborhood Association, Paquita López, after learning of the new park and ride parks planned by the Murcia City Council, which, initially, could help fill this gap for those affected by the plan. mobility on the go.

But it does not seem that the proposal for the El Carmen neighborhood on a plot near the Casa Alias ​​bar, between the El Palmar and Santa Catalina highways, can fulfill that mission. “It’s a joke in bad taste,” said the representative of the new Murcia-El Carmen neighborhood association, Jerónimo Jover, also a member of the Close my Neighborhood platform. “This future deterrent, which also will not be fenced or secure and will have about a hundred parking spaces, according to Councilor Carmen Fructuoso, will not be useful for the residents because of the distance to the neighborhood,” he stressed. In fact, it will be approximately one kilometer from the Rollo crossing and about 2.5 kilometers from the Floridablanca garden.

Jover indicated that he is still waiting for someone from the City Council to answer three questions: «How many cars are registered in the neighborhood; how many private parking spaces are there and how many are going to be created”. In his opinion, this data “would show that the deterrents are going to end up being used by people from the neighborhood, so it is not acceptable that they are so far away”,

The president of the Vistabella Neighborhood Association, Nacho Álvarez, whose organization supports “courageous policies in favor of sustainable mobility to curb pollution and climate change”, acknowledged that they saw “with some concern” the solution to the problems of parking losses on the streets, especially on Avenida de La Fama.

“Let’s hope that for our neighborhood the solution is in the places that are included in the area of ​​residents that, according to Fructuoso said, will be in the new ORA ordinance that will be approved in February, and that this is as broad as possible.” A new norm that they will study to present allegations that they consider necessary. For Álvarez, the location of the new deterrent in the area, next to the City of Transport, “is not bad.”

For her part, the spokesperson for the Popular Municipal Group in the Murcia City Council, Rebeca Pérez, regretted that the municipal government team “is once again improvising with the announcement of dissuasive parking lots that the residents do not endorse” and insisted that these, presented on Wednesday to the neighborhood associations, “does not respond to the needs raised by the citizens, which denotes that the government team acts in a lurch.”

Pérez described the car parks as “insufficient” taking into account the spaces that are disappearing and recalled that Mayor José Antonio Serrano promised 9 months ago that there would be six car parks in November “and there is still nothing.”