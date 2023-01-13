Alejandro Char regrets the failed signing of Juanfer Quintero: “I am very sad”

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The former mayor of Barranquilla, Álex Char, and the Colombian soccer player Juan Fernando Quintero.
The former mayor of Barranquilla, Álex Char, and the Colombian soccer player Juan Fernando Quintero.
The Barranquilla politician regretted that the Colombian soccer player did not reach the Junior.
January 12, 2023, 09:08 PM
This Thursday, January 12, the Colombian soccer player Juan Fernando Quintero announced that, despite the enthusiasm of the fans, he will not finally reach the Junior de Barranquilla.
“I wanted to tell you that it couldn’t be done … and thank all the people in this beautiful club and especially its fans who felt that love and respect all the time,” he wrote on his Twitter account.
Last Friday, January 6, the soccer player met with Alejandro Char, a Barranquilla politician and Junior shareholder. “We are going to talk to him. We would all like to, but it is not easy,” said the manager from the team headquarters that day. “Who doesn’t want to have Quintero here with us? It’s a dream. Economically, I’m honest, it’s not easy,” he added.
After about a week, however, it has already been confirmed that the former River Plate player will not reach the Barranquilla team.
In this regard, Char expressed that he was very sad. He also said that decisions are not made by him alone.
“I am very, very sad because despite the fact that I did everything in my power, this time I did not succeed. @juanferquinte10 knows it. I do not make decisions alone. Now more than ever we need the full support of our fans. “, he wrote on Twitter.
I am very, very sad because despite the fact that I did everything in my power, this time I did not succeed. @juanferquinte10 he knows. 😔
Decisions are not made by me alone.
Now more than ever we need the full support of our fans. 🙏🏻
– Alejandro Char (@AlejandroChar) January 12, 2023
