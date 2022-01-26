Flooding hit several cities in Bahia and Minas Gerais. Residents of places affected by the intense rains can request the FGTS emergency withdrawal (Guarantee Fund for Time of Service) and will be entitled to receive the salary bonus at an early date. To be entitled, however, it is necessary to meet the criteria for withdrawing the Fund and receiving the allowance, and the city must be on the government’s prioritized list.

+ FGTS: Find out if it is allowed to use the fund to buy cars

The regions affected by the rains have around 107,000 workers able to receive the PIS/Pasep salary bonus, according to the government, which provides for the payment of R$ 101.9 million to these regions. In total, R$ 21.8 billion will be paid in bonuses to around 23 million workers in the country. The information is from the newspaper Folha de S.Paulo.

In all, 20 cities in Bahia and Minas Gerais were enabled by Caixa for their residents to request the FGTS calamity withdrawal. To make the withdrawal, residents of the affected areas can request the benefit through the FGTS application. Citizens with a positive balance in the Fund’s account and who have not withdrawn due to a calamity in the last 12 months are entitled, and the maximum amount for withdrawal is R$ 6,220.

Check the eligible cities and deadline to request the FGTS

Minas Gerais:

Aguas Formosas: March 10

Almenara: March 16

Machacalis: March 10th

Bahia

Canavieiras: March 10

Coaraci: March 28

Eunapolis: March 10

Gandu: March 28

Ibicarai: March 28

Ilhéus: March 15th

Itabela: March 15th

Itabuna: March 28

Itape: March 28

Itajuipe: April 12

Itororó: March 28

Jequié: March 28

Jiquiriçá: March 14

Medeiros Neto: March 10

New World: March 10

Prado (BA): March 10

Teixeira de Freitas: March 10

The FGTS withdrawal request can be made through the application, without the need to go to a Caixa Econômica Federal branch. The first step is to download the FGTS application on your cell phone. Then enter your registration information. Click on the option “My withdrawals” and select the option “Other withdrawal situation – Public calamity” and choose your city. Forward the requested documents and select the account where the amount should be credited. After that, just send the request. The deadline for reviewing the request and crediting the account is five business days.

PIS/Pasep salary allowance of up to BRL 1,212

Workers in areas in emergency situations in Minas and Bahia are also entitled to withdraw PIS in advance, provided they are entitled to a salary bonus of up to R$1,212.

The amount will be paid on February 8, on the first day of release of the allowance, regardless of the birthday month for workers in the affected cities. Beneficiaries of Pasep (Program for the Formation of Public Servant Assets) who live in cities with the right will receive from February 15th.

To have the PIS/Pasep allowance, you must be registered for at least five years in the PIS (for workers in private companies) or in the Pasep (for workers in public companies); have formally worked for at least 30 days (consecutive or not) in 2020; have received, in the reference year (2020), a monthly average of up to two minimum wages; the employer must have correctly informed the employee’s data in the Rais (Annual Social Information Report) for the base year​. The allowance amounts will be paid to workers identified based on information provided by the employer via Rais or eSocial.

The request for the amount can be made through the Carteira de Trabalho Digital app and the gov.br portal. Doubts can be resolved by the number 158. In the Digital Work Card application, the worker must click on “Benefits” and “Salary Allowance” to access the information.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

