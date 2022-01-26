A good year for the treasure hunter

Uncharted is a video game saga created by naughty dog where we follow the adventures of Nathan Drake. The stories of this adventurer take us to different parts of the world in search of mythical treasures and legendary lost cities with quite cinematic experiences. That is why it is one of the most beloved sagas in PlayStation.

This year looks particularly good for Uncharted, as it is about to release a collection on PS5, as well as a movie. This could put her back in the spotlight, and perhaps that’s why there’s a resurgence of interest in a sequel. Apparently there is hope to see her arrive in the future.

An Uncharted sequel isn’t out of the conversation

The latest installment of Uncharted arrived in 2017 in the form of The Lost Legacy, which was a kind of spin-off of the fourth installment that came out in 2016. We have been almost six years without the good Nathan Drake and although his last adventure gave him a worthy closure, more than one would be happy with a return. Its developers are aware of this.

In a recent interview with gamesradar, Shaun Escayg, creative director of The Lost Legacy, He talked about the possibilities of continuing the saga. When specifically questioned about a fifth installment, the artist gave hope with his words. assured that ‘never say never‘ about a sequel to Uncharted.

‘Yes. Uncharted is a franchise that we love, that the studio loves. It’s a world we want to see more of, that’s what I can say for sure.‘, he indicated Escayg. Although this raises hopes, it is not an official confirmation by naughty dog. However, they could surprise us that it is one of their secret new projects.

One fifth Uncharted would raise the question of whether we would see Nathan Drake in an adventure or if someone else would take the lead. For a while there were rumors that his daughter could be the one to carry on his legacy or it could be chloe frazer, who has already starred The Lost Legacy. Would you like a sequel to come true or would you prefer everything to stay the way it is?

