Affari Tuoi, the historic “package” game show hosted this year for the first time by Stefano De Martino, after Amadeus moved to Nove, will start again on September 2, 2024. For De Martino, this is his debut as a host on Rai 1. The game show, broadcast from the Teatro delle Vittorie, therefore opens the television season by starting to keep the public company, every day at 8:40 pm, starting from the first week of September. Let’s see the previews together.

Previews and news

Affari Tuoi, which features 20 representatives of the 20 regions of our country facing the game accompanied by a family member, returns with its exciting mechanism but also with some new features. The 20 packages, with a value between 0 and 300,000 euros, are once again blue, with string and red sealing wax, the historic ones from the first editions. The telephone is also red, with a classic model with a handset, through which Stefano De Martino will communicate with the Doctor, who, this year, will also have the Cards among his proposals for the contestants. During the game, in fact, the host, on the Doctor’s instructions, will be able to ask the contestant to choose between two covered cards: one card will hide the “Change” option, while the other will hide the “Offer” option. If the contestant draws the card with the Change, he will have to decide whether to change or keep his package, if, instead, he draws the one with the Offer option, he will receive an offer from the Doctor. The final game of the “Lucky Region” has been confirmed, which, also in this edition, will allow another chance to be given to competitors who are not satisfied with the evolution of their game.

Furthermore, this year too the program will be combined with the Italian Lottery not only in the traditional prime time appointment on January 6, with the final extraction of the lucky tickets for the first category prizes, but also with a daily appointment that will see prizes awarded to the holders of the drawn tickets.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Affari tuoi on TV and streaming? Appointment on Rai 1 every day at 20:40 with the conduction of Stefano De Martino. You can recover the individual episodes or follow them in streaming on Rai Play.