A suicide bombing in Kabul has killed six and wounded 13, police said.Violence has declined in Afghanistan since the Taliban took power in 2021, however, several militant groups remain active, including the regional wing of ISIS. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, which occurred in the Qala-e-Bakhtiar area on the southern outskirts of Kabul. Kabul police spokesman Khalid Zadran said that “a person wearing explosives on his body blew himself up” and a woman was among the victims. “The injured were transferred to hospital in time and the investigation is ongoing,” he wrote in X.



Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have said that security is their top priority since returning to power after the chaotic withdrawal of foreign forces three years ago. The last suicide attack in Afghanistan claimed by ISIS’s regional branch occurred in the southern city of Kandahar, the Taliban’s historic stronghold, in March. The Taliban said only three people were killed, while a hospital source put the death toll at at least 20. Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said last month that ISIS “existed before, but it was severely suppressed.”