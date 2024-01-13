DHe AfD member of the state parliament Daniel Halemba was asked by his party's state party conference to resign his mandate immediately. A corresponding motion from 161 party members received a majority of a good 57 percent of the votes at the party conference in Greding on Saturday. Halemba is not bound by the request.

The state executive board has now proposed a two-year ban from holding office within the party for Halemba. This became known during the debate on the motion. Originally, a party expulsion procedure was considered against the Würzburg fraternity member. However, the examination of the facts showed that some of the allegations were not tenable, it was said. Halemba is considered a right-winger in the Bavarian AfD; he is assigned to the wing around the Thuringian state leader Björn Höcke, which has now been officially dissolved but still exists as a network.

Investigations into sedition

The 22-year-old politician is accused of cheating in his favor when drawing up the list for the state elections last October. The applicants also accuse him of fraud, among other things, because party members are said to have acted with fictitious residences.

The Würzburg public prosecutor's office is also investigating Halemba for, among other things, incitement to hatred. The applicants also criticize the state board around chairman Stephan Protschka. Instead of acting, the committee characterized itself by “hesitation and hesitation”.

The state executive committee is also up for election at the party conference in Greding. The Upper Bavarian state parliament member Andreas Winhart had announced his candidacy against Chairman Protschka from Lower Bavaria.