A motorist met five yaks near the village of Portovoye

Near the village of Portovoe, Priozersky district, Leningrad region, a motorist met a family of yaks. This is reported by Telegram– Megapolis channel.

The man was filming a video through the windshield of a car. The footage shows how a large yak ended up in the path of a vehicle. The author of the video had to carefully drive around the animal.

In the next minutes, the camera captured five yaks running across a snowy field. Among them were both large individuals. So do smaller animals.

As Megapolis reports, yaks were previously encountered in these places. This is explained by the fact that a farmer living nearby was breeding animals, and the male and female ran away one day. From that moment on, the bulls began to reproduce and live independently.

Yaks are a large animal from the bovid family. Tibet is considered the birthplace of the animal. Wild individuals live in groups of 10-12 individuals. Domestic yaks provide milk and wool. They are also prized for their meat.